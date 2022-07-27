BREAKING: SR 281 Closed Due to Five-Vehicle Collision in Quincy

SR281 is closed at Road 1-NW and Road 2-NW due to a multi-vehicle collision. Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes through local county roads.

The road is estimated to reopen around 4 p.m.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman said five vehicles, including a tractor trailer, were involved in a collision around 1 p.m.

One person in the collision was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center.

More details on the crash will be provided through Washington State Patrol.