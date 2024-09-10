The owners of two Christian crosses that are the subject of Chelan County code compliance violations and enforcement actions can still apply for buiding permits, according to the Chelan County Community Development Director who is awaiting their applications.

Deanna Walter says the existing cross on Wenatchee Heights and another under construction on Tumwater Mountain in Leavenworth can apply through an "after-the-fact" provision Walter says is designed for this very scenario.

Walter reiterated there is no statute of limitations when asked if the Wenatche Heights cross would be exempt since it has been present in the Wenatchee area for many years.

"There is no waiver of a building permit just because it's been there" Walter explained. "If something is built without a building permit, it still requires one, that is what our after-the -fact provision is designed for".

She added there would be no public hearing process while an application is under review.

As of Friday, Walter said she had not received a permit application from Randy Smith, owner of the Wenatchee cross or from a group identified as Upper Vally Cross which is erecting the cross in Leavenworth.

Walter says once an application is made, any height restriction issues can be adressed.

Chelan County Sheriff Mke Morrison said on Friday his office would issue the owners a notice and order to correct any violations through the department's code enforcement role. Non-compliance could result in a civil citation.

Smith and representatives of the Leavenworth group have not returned calls asking if they have applied or have plans to seek permits.