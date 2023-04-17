Burglary and Child Rape Suspect in Chelan County Jail

A man accused of child rape and breaking into the girl's home is being held in Chelan County jail.

Wenatchee Police officers Saturday night (4/15) received a tip of Eli Volcy's whereabouts on Dakota Street.

"We got information from one of the residents that he was enroute to that location," Police Sergeant Eric Vazquez said. "Officers went to that area and located him outside of the residence and took him into custody without incident."

Court documents say the mother of a 15-year-old girl became aware of mutual interactions between her daughter and the 20-year-old Volcy.

Court documents also say the mother told him not to come back, but that he broke into the house while she was gone.

Volcy is charged with 3rd degree rape of a child and burglary. His bail is set at $50,000.