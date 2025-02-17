Meet Ben & Jerri, our Wenatchee Valley Pet(s) of the Week

Ben, he's the all brown bunny is laid-back and enjoys being petted in moderation. Ben doesn't like to be picked up and prefers all four paws on the ground. While he prefers not to be picked up, he enjoys your company by your side or relaxing in his cozy enclosure. He likes to soak up some attention when he's in the mood, and is happy hanging out and keeping you company.

Ben the Bunny at WVHS

If you’re looking for a low-maintenance, sweet bunny buddy who enjoys a little peace and quiet, Jerri might be your perfect match. Jeri! is a super sweet and laid-back bunny who’s all about snuggles and relaxation. She loves munching on tasty treats, and attention from her favorite humans. If you’re looking for a calm, cuddly companion to keep you company, Jerri is your girl.

Jerri the Bunny at WVHS

Ben & Jerri

Age: 1 Year Old Sex: Male (Ben) and Female (Jerri)

Animal ID: WVHS-A-29706 (Ben), WVHS-A-29707(Jerri)

Ben and Jerri are available for adoption. Visit the shelter to adopt a pet 12:30 pm- 6:30 pm every day except Wednesday when WVHS is closed. Wednesday adoptions are available if you make an appointment. Click here for adoptions by appointment on Wednesdays.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society shelter is located at;

1474 South Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee, WA Call: (509) 662-9577 for more information

