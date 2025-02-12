Cameras To Catch Speeders In Work Zones Going Live This Month

Speed limit cameras will soon be placed inside active road construction zones in Washington State.

The Work Zone Speed Camera Program will go online later this month with a goal of reducing the instances of speeding in areas where active construction and maintenance are happening on the state's roadways.

The cameras will be mounted on a trailer and rotate within work zones to monitor for speeding and other potential violations.

Signs will be placed in and around any work zones where the cameras are monitoring to warn drivers that their speed is being tracked and recorded.

The cameras will capture a photo of any vehicles traveling over the posted speed limit, and also collect information such as recorded speed and the location, date, and time.

The information will then be relayed to the Washington State Patrol for review, and if a driver is found to be in violation of the speed limit, the registered owner attached to the license plate data will be issued a warning within 30 days, with second offenses garnering a citation in the amount of $248.

The cameras will only be online when workers are active inside a work zone.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says speeding is one of the leading causes of work zone crashes and a top violation related to injuries and fatalities for both workers and drivers.

The DOT reports the number of fatal crashes in work zones throughout the state doubled from ten in 2022 to 20 in 2023.

During the 2023 Washington State Legislative Session, the DOT requested legislation to use speed cameras in active work zones, and the bill became law on July 1, 2023.