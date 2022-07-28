Campfire Restrictions Effective after July 28

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest issued an all-encompassing campfire restriction, only permitting campfires in designated or developed campgrounds after July 28.

These restrictions are the result of increasing fire danger in the national forest.

People are advised to only build campfires with the following precautions:

  • Build on developed/designated campgrounds
  • Clear any vegetation near the fire
  • Use a ring of rocks or stove instead of wood
  • Keep a shovel and water nearby

A fire is officially extinguished if after drowning the fire in water, the coals/embers are cool to the touch

Fireworks and other fire-related devices are illegal all-year round and will not be permitted in the forest.

You can learn more about campfire restrictions here.

