Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?

What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you.

What Is The #1 Profession In Washington State?

My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!

The study, conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, found that there are over 12,000 farms in the state, employing nearly 60,000 people. The majority of these farms are family-owned and operated, meaning that farming is not only the top profession in Washington, but it's also a major driver of the state's economy.

What's The Average Size Of A Farm In Washington State?

So, what does it take to be a farmer in Washington? Well, according to the study, the average farm size in Washington is just over 200 acres. That may seem like a lot, but it's actually relatively small compared to other states. The average farm size in the United States is nearly 500 acres.

Of course, farming isn't easy work. It's a physically demanding job that requires long hours and often tough working conditions. But for those who love it, there's nothing else quite like it. There's a real sense of satisfaction that comes from being able to grow your own food and contribute to your community in a meaningful way.

How Many People Are Employed On Farms In The State Of Washington?

If you're thinking about starting a career in agriculture, then Washington State is the place for you! With over 12,000 farms and nearly 60,000 employees, farming is not only the top profession in Washington, but it's also a major driver of the state's economy. So if you're up for a challenge and love being outdoors, then consider becoming a farmer!

