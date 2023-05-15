Candidate Filing in the Wenatchee Valley Has Begun

Candidates running for public office have until the end of this week to file with their respective counties.

Candidate filing began in-person, or by messenger, Monday, May 15th. It ends May 19th at 5:00pm.

"And those times pretty much are the same for online. They can do pretty much 24/7 during the week except for Friday. The online filing closes at 4:00." Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore said.

As of Monday night (5/15), 47 candidates had already filed for office in Chelan County with 42 offices up for grabs. They include mayor in the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Cashmere and Leavenworth.

In Douglas County, candidates will contend for 22 offices in the primary election including the mayors of East Wenatchee, Rock Island and Waterville. So far, 23 people have filed.

If you would like to keep up with the candidates filing for office this week, head to the VoteWA website.

