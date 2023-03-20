Car Slams Into Power Pole in Grant County

A handful of residents in Grant County lost power on Monday morning after a vehicle struck a power pole.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says the accident occurred at the intersection of Road 9 Northwest and Adams Road North.

"The traffic unit deputy who interviewed the driver learned from the driver that he was coming home from the night shift and fell asleep at the wheel when the car veered off the road and struck the pole. The driver then became scared and left the scene but once he got his wits back he returned to the scene to speak with the deputy."

Foreman says charges are still pending against the driver, who was uninjured in the collision.

Intoxicants were not a factor in the wreck.