Cascade Medical Center Emergency Services are supported by levy funds from the Chelan County Public Hospital District 1 that was created decades ago. The six-year levy renewal request is before voters again on April 22nd.

The levy rate is the same as in the last request of 2019, at 50 cents per thousand dollars of the assessed property value, according to Diane Blake, CEO of Cascade Medical Center. The levy collection for a typical homeowner amounts to approximately $250 per year for a property valued at $500,000.

Levy funds are directed to Cascade Medical Center's Emergency and Ambulance operations, including ER physicians and nurses, equipment and emergency training.

Brian Pulse, Director of Emergency Medical Services says the Public Hospital District 1 served by Cascade EMS covers about 1,200 square miles with 24/7/365 coverage for residents between Stevens to Blewett Pass and the communities of Leavenworth, Lake Wenatchee, Plain, Dryden and Peshastin.

The levy funds fill the gap of about 20% of the cost to provide round the clock emergency room and ambulance services that insurance or patient fees and other hospital revenue can't cover.

Ballots were mailed out April 1st and should have been received by now. They are due with a postmark of April 22nd, 2025 to be tabulated in the special election. The levy will require a simple majority plus one vote for passage.

Blake and Pulse encourage anyone wanting more information to visit Cascade Medical Center Emergency Services or to email emsinfo@cascademedical.org