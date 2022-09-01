Cascade Orchard Bridge Closed for a Month

Starting September 6, the 57-year-old Cascade Orchard Bridge in Leavenworth will be closed for a month as contractors work to fix the deck and add new sidewalks.

This week, contractors will pour concrete for the new 4-foot-wide sidewalks on the bridge, along with a new concrete overlay for the bridge deck.

After the concrete cures, crews will have to paint new centerline markings in early October, resulting in one-lane flagger-controlled traffic for one day.

The bridge should open back up on Sep. 27. In the meantime, commuters can take the East Leavenworth Road as a detour.

The bridge closure will impact the Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Festival on Sep. 24. Chelan County Public Works is collaborating with festival organizers and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office to monitor detour routes during the festival.

The bridge should be completed by early October.