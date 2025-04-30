The Cashmere Community Farmers Market opens for its fifth year.

The Market announces they're hosting their first Farmer's Market of the season Mother's Day, Sunday May 11.

Get our free mobile app

The Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 12. It features fresh Washington grown produce, including vegetables, fruit, berries, and flowers, as well as handcrafted artisan goods and art.

Every Market day includes live music from 9:30-11:30 and there's a Kids Market section once a month, which gives youth an opportunity to be vendors in their own Market.

Sunday, May 18 is the Summer Safety Day in partnership with Chelan-Douglas Health District. It's an opportunity to receive a free life jacket and sunscreen.

Via Release Credit: Cascade Community Markets loading...

The Farmers Market is located at a Link Transit bus stop with lots of customer parking. Many vendors accept SNAP EBT, SUN Bucks, and Senior and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Programs. The Cashmere Farmers Market doubles the value of SNAP EBT and SUN Bucks upt to $25 a day.

The Market always seeks new vendors and applications are open through August 31. You can learn more about the Farmer's Market at CascadeMarkets.org.