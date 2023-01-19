Cashmere High School Presents “Little Women: The Broadway Musical”

Cashmere High School’s Drama department is showcasing their production of Little Women: The Broadway Musical this month.

Director Susan Gubsch says Louisa May Alcott’s classic story about the four March sisters will be featuring a Broadway musical twist.

Watch as Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy face life and in civil war-era Concord, Massachusetts, and all that comes with being a woman during that time.

Little Women: The Broadway Musical will be performed at the Cashmere Middle School Auditorium on Jan. 26-28 and Feb. 3-4 at 7 p.m.

Seats are reserved with tickets available at the Cashmere High School office during school hours or at the door. The box office opens at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens.

Here is a list of cast and crew involved in this production: