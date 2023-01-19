Cashmere High School Presents “Little Women: The Broadway Musical”

Source: Cashmere High School Drama Department.

Cashmere High School’s Drama department is showcasing their production of Little Women: The Broadway Musical this month.

Director Susan Gubsch says Louisa May Alcott’s classic story about the four March sisters will be featuring a Broadway musical twist.

Watch as Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy face life and in civil war-era Concord, Massachusetts, and all that comes with being a woman during that time.

Little Women: The Broadway Musical will be performed at the Cashmere Middle School Auditorium on Jan. 26-28 and Feb. 3-4 at 7 p.m.

Seats are reserved with tickets available at the Cashmere High School office during school hours or at the door. The box office opens at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens.

Here is a list of cast and crew involved in this production:

  • Jo March: Lily Erdmann
  • Meg March: Katyreena Black
  • Beth March: Ali Moran
  • Amy March: Eliana Thomas
  • Marmee: Lilia Gebers
  • Laurie: Trip Martin
  • Professor Bhaer: Spencer Boyd
  • Mr. Lawrence: Rilen Desy
  • John Brooke: Titus Corbaley
  • Aunt March: Gabby Winchester
  • Mrs. Kirk: Elle Seidensticker
  • Ensemble: Jayden Anderson, Savannah Caruso, Naomi Corbaley, Dylan Cornea, Eva Gemeinhart, Ashlyn Goode, Teddy Fox, Max Hart, Alinah Marrón, Kalli Miller, Ellie Weber, Kylie Wheatley, and Jada Wood
