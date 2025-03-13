Cashmere High School handed out the 2025 Winter Sports awards on Thursday night.

Athletes and teams were recognized in boys and girls wrestling and basketball, boys swimming and the winter cheer and stunt teams.

Among the honorees; the state 1A champion and 1st team all conference wrestler Jance Novak and the 5th place state trophy winning boys wrestling team. All league distinctions went to Mack and Marshall Pell, Grey Jacobson, Jacoby Tait and Wyatt Weatherman.

Get our free mobile app

The girls wrestling all league selections were Sydney Mazur, Quinn Pace and Sara Andrade.

The Boys state basketball tournament team's all league honorees were Rylan Nelson, Tobie Larson and Mac Carlson.

Four members of Cashmere's girls state tournament basketball team earned all league nods; Ellie Bessonette, Lean Kunz, Allie McKenna and Addie Talley.

Other Honorees;

Boys Swimming

9th graders Bradley Paine & Henry Mott

Winter Cheer & Stunt

Taylor Kunz (so) "Inspirational Award"

Emory Smith (sr) "Captain Award"

Boys Wrestling

JJ Herrera (jr) "Inspirational Award"

Jance Novak (so) "Captain Award"

Girls Wrestling

Alayah Joya (sr) "Inspirational Award"

Tori Black (so) "Capatian Award"

Boys Basketball

Brody Larson (sr) "Inspirational Award"

Rylan Nelson (sr) "Captain Award"

Girls Basketball

Adysen Bjorklund (sr) "Inspirational Award

Allie McKenna (sr) "Captain Award