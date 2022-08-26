Cashmere Woman Dead in I-90 Crash

A 19-year-old Cashmere woman is dead from a head-on crash on I-90 east of Moses Lake Thursday night.

Troopers say Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere was traveling westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses Lake when her SUV was hit head on by a pickup truck with a trailer that was traveling the wrong way.

Stoddard was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup, 47-year-old Jorge Sanchez of Moses Lake, was flown to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with injuries.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and that Sanchez will face charges.

Driving the wrong way was listed as the cause of the crash.

Stoddard was driving a 2020 Honda CR-V when the crash occurred at about 9:45pm Thursday. Sanchez was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram 150 with a trailer attached.