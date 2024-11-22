The Executive Director of Chelan Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) has been dismissed. The Board has announced a decision to replace Eunice Youmans was made effective on November 18th but a news release did not disclose a reason for her departure.

Eunice Youmans Image: CDLT

Former Land Trust Executive Director and Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert has agreed to return to the agency on an interim basis and will assist the board and senior managers Angela Morris and Mickey Fleming until mid-March.

Bugert said he will assist in some aspect of the search for a permanent director but a nationwide search will be conducted.

“We are delighted to have Bob return to head CDLT operations until a permanent executive director is named,” said Rob Shurtleff, CDLT Board President. “Bob is a household name in the Chelan-Douglas community and well-respected for his work on the Chelan County Commission and for his 10 years at the CDLT. He brings enormous goodwill and credibility in this brief return to the CDLT.”

Bugert served as Executive Director of CDLT for 10 years and was followed by Curt Soper who retired in 2022 after a six year tenure.

About the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust

Founded in 1985, the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust protects land with high conservation and recreation value in North Central Washington. CDLT has protected forty miles of recreational trails and twenty-six thousand acres of forest, shrub-steppe, wheat fields, and riparian landscapes across Chelan and Douglas counties. CDLT is a membership organization that relies upon the community's support to continue to protect and care for the landscapes that make the Wenatchee Valley unique.