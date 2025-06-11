Central Washington cities receive over $2.6 million for Community Development Block Grants.

Washington State Department of Commerce says Okanogan County will receive $250,000 for the Economic Alliance Microenterprise Assistance Program supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs. The City of Ellensburg will receive over $1.6 million for HVAC replacements in the Ellensburg Public Library and Hal Holmes Community Center. Meanwhile, the City of Wapato received $761,500 for the Kateri Lane Project providing street and sidewalk improvements serving Catholic Charities and Habitat for Humanity.

The department said the grant for Okanogan County shuld provide a boost to local initiatives supporting an up and coming hospitality and tourism industry.

“We’re sitting down with people who have ideas and want to start businesses,” said Roni Holder-Diefenbach, executive director for the Okanogan County Economic Alliance, which is partnering with county government on the project. “Our economy is driven by our entrepreneurs and our small businesses.”

As for the Ellensburg Public Library and Hal Holmes Community Center, both entities share a building with a failing heating and cooling system.