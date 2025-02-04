Charlemagne, a charming 1-year-old Char-Pei mix, is searching for his forever family.

This gentle boy is eager to explore the world with his new human. With his unique wrinkled face and sweet demeanor, Charlemagne is sure to steal your heart. Despite his playful side, he also enjoys quiet moments of cuddling and affection.

Are you ready to give this special pup a loving home?

Charlemagne is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week

Charlemagne Image:WVHS Charlemagne Image:WVHS loading...

Charlemagne

Breed: Mixed Breed - Chinese Shar-Pei

Age: 1 Year Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-27236

If you want to adopt Charlemagne or any of the available pets at WVHS, here's what you need to know;

The Wenatchee Valley Animal Shelter is open daily for adoptions, except Wednesday for adoptions by appointment.

The shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call 509-662-9577 for more information.

