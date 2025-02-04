Charlemagne is a Charmer at Wenatchee Humane Society

Charlemagne is the Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week Image: WVHS

Charlemagne, a charming 1-year-old Char-Pei mix, is searching for his forever family.

This gentle boy is eager to explore the world with his new human. With his unique wrinkled face and sweet demeanor, Charlemagne is sure to steal your heart. Despite his playful side, he also enjoys quiet moments of cuddling and affection.

Are you ready to give this special pup a loving home?

Charlemagne is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week

Charlemagne Image:WVHS
Charlemagne

  • Breed: Mixed Breed - Chinese Shar-Pei
  • Age: 1 Year Old
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: WVHS-A-27236

If you want to adopt Charlemagne or any of the available pets at WVHS, here's what you need to know;

The Wenatchee Valley Animal Shelter is open daily for adoptions, except Wednesday for adoptions by appointment.

The shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave.  Call 509-662-9577 for more information.

Here is a gallery of the available dogs looking for a loving home currently at WVHS

Read More: Tips for a healthier, safer pet this winter

