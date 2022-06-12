Charred Body in Car Near Moses Lake Investigated as Suspicious Death

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit in Grant County are investigating a suspicious death from a burning car.

Deputies and firefighters were called to the scene after an off-duty police officer reported a burning vehicle on the South Frontage Road of I-90 about 2 miles east of Moses Lake.

The off-duty officer didn't see anybody in the car, but a body was discovered after the fire was extinguished.

Detectives say it does not appear that any car crash occurred, and are investigating the scene as a suspicious death.

The body has not been identified and is now in the custody of the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

“This is a terrible incident, and we will treat it as a suspicious death investigation until the evidence proves otherwise,” said Sheriff Tom Jones.

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact Joe Kriete, Chief Deputy, Grant County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 509-750-2710 or jkriete@grantcountywa.gov