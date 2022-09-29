Chelan Co. Clerk Candidate Sandra Arechiga says Running as Independent is Right for the Job

Sandra Arechiga is a candidate for the position of Chelan County Clerk in next month’s general election.

The 40-year-old Wenatchee resident has worked in the Chelan County Clerk’s office for nearly nine years and is currently a family law facilitator there.

Arechiga believes her experience working in the clerk’s office sets her apart as the best person for the job.

“With my experience of being in this office for over eight years, I know the inner functions of the office and I think I would be the best candidate to transition into the position of County Clerk. I also feel I would be very well supported by the staff at the clerk’s office, so I feel very strong about being the county’s next clerk.”

Arechiga is running as an independent and says she chose to do so because the position of clerk should be seen as completely impartial.

“I chose to run as an independent just because the clerk’s position should be an impartial, neutral position. We assist the public and we should assist them with respect and treat everybody the same no matter what religion, ethnicity or race they might be.”

Although Arechiga and her opponent, Republican Marty Young, might not agree on everything politically, they both feel that employee retention at the clerk’s office is a critical issue that needs to be addressed.

Arechiga won the August primary election with 9,617 votes to Young’s 6,755 in advancing to the November 8th general election.

Chelan County’s current clerk, Kim Morrison, announced earlier this year, that she would be retiring after 12 years in the position.

The job includes a salary of nearly $103,000 annually.