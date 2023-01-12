Chelan Co. Holding Meeting About Possible Whitewater Park Near Leavenworth

Chelan County is hosting a meeting to present information and take public comment about the possible development of a whitewater park along the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth.

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay says the idea was hatched following a survey of county residents several years ago.

"Part of a our comprehensive planning piece back in 2017 was to take in public comment. And folks came back really anxious to see a whitewater park on the recreation side of that study. So in 2021, we made a few changes that freed up some funding to conduct a feasibility study on the idea."

The feasibility draft explores options for the park near the site at both the old Leavenworth Mill Dam and Barn Beach.

The study initially identified the dam near Peshastin as the best location for the park, but issues related to utilities infrastructure and land use by the Yakama Nation required a different spot to win consideration.

Overbay says he expects the meeting to provide a valuable step in the process of making the park a reality.

"We're excited to have folks come in and take a look at the report and give their feedback on it so we can see what the possibilities are for that particular area for rehabilitation and habitat improvements, as well as recreational opportunities that would not adversely impact the surrounding vicinity."

Overbay adds if all goes well, the park could become a reality within the next few years.

The meeting will be held on January 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Wenatchee River Institute in Leavenworth.

Those unable to attend in person can join the proceedings via Zoom.