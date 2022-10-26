Chelan Co. Lifting Burning Restrictions Friday

All fire restrictions in Chelan County will be lifted on Friday (October 28).

The move, which was announced by county fire marshal, Steve Rinaldi, means that all residents will finally be able to burn their yard debris.

Spokesperson, Jill FitzSimmons, says it’s been a long wait this year.

“We’re almost a month past October 1st, when the cold usually allows for those fire restrictions to simply expire. So this is definitely good news and a long time in coming.”

County residents are being asked to keep their burn piles small, and never leave their fires unattended or burn in windy conditions.

FitzSimmons adds that residents can consider a safer option for disposing of their yard refuse this year.

“Rather than burning those leaves, folks can bag them up and take them to one of our local brush drop off sites. We have locations in Dryden, Leavenworth, and there’s also one at the Chelan Transfer Station.”

The county’s fire hazard level will also be reduced from high to moderate on Friday (October 28) in both the Valley and Mountain zones.