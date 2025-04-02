Chelan Co. Sheriff&#8217;s Office Seeks Burglary Suspects

Credit: Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Chelan County Sheriff's Office is looking for at least four suspects related to a string of gas station burglaries.

Credit: Chelan County Sheriff's Office
According to Chief of Special Operations Ryan Moody, the most recent burglary occured at Bill's Gas in the Chelan area in the early morning hours of March 25. Four hooded and masked suspects participated in this burglary.

Credit: Chelan County Sheriff's Office
This is the second time Bill's gas has been burglarized recently.

Credit: Chelan County Sheriff's Office
Moody says video footage of the burglary shows it is likely connected to a string of burglaries in the area including one at a gas station by Lincoln Rock in Orondo in Douglas County. He says the same thing happened about a month ago, where a group of suspects robbed Bill's Gas for the first time.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office tip line at 509-667-6845 and reference case # 25C02311.

 

 

