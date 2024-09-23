Brad Hawkins' campaign for Chelan County Commission is announcing it has received endorsements from current and former Mayors around Chelan County.

The campaign released a list of past and current mayors in Cashmere, Leavenworth, Wenatchee, Chelan, and also East Wenatchee supporting him as their choice over Flint Hartwig in the General Election in November.

Hawkins is vacating his 12th District Senate seat because of redrawn legislative maps to run for County Commissioner and thinks his legislative experience is a major factor behind the broad support throughout the county.

"I bring a lot of experience interacting with local, state and federal officials and knowlege of Olympia. And over the last several years, working closely with almost every community group, business group, and every non-profit organization in Chelan County".

Former Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says Hawkins has a proven tack record that would serve the county well.

"He's a great collaborator. He works both sides and tries to come to consensus. He's done that with me working as a Washington state Senator and he's done great things for our community. He's a proven leader and I think our county needs that at this point."

Endorsements to the Hawkins campaign are from current Mayors; Mike Poirier, Wenatchee, Jerrilea Crawford, East Wenatchee, Jim Fletcher, Cashmere, Carl Florea, Leavenworth, and former Chelan Mayor Mike Conley.

Hawkins is also listing the backing of several other community leaders including; Gene Sharratt, Chelan Port Commissioner JC Baldwin, former Chelan Douglas Land Trust Dir. Curt Soper, former Chelan PUD GM Steve Wright,Wenatche City Council member Travis Hornby, former County Commissioner Bob Bugert, PUD Commissioner Garry Arsenault, Bart Clennon, Doug Pauly, the Washington State Farm Bureau, Mainstream Republicans of Washington, and Wenatchee Valley Fire Fighters Union.