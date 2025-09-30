Chelan County Issues New Fire Advisory Near Wenatchee
Chelan County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 1 fire advisory for the ridgelines west of Wenatchee due to the Labor Mountain Fire.
According to Chelan County Emergency Management, the impacted area affects no homes at this time.
Meanwhile, Level 3 notices for Ingalls Creek and Valley Hi have been reduced to a Level 2. The agency said it is possible these areas will go back to a Level 3 at some point.
The Labor Mountain Fire is 35,362 acres with seven percent containment as of the latest update.
The Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page has the latest information on evacuations.
