Chelan County households that experienced damage during the windstorm and flooding can receive a free flood disposal voucher to help get rid of blown-down trees and flood-damaged debris.

Who Qualifies for the Free Flood Disposal Program

Chelan County said the program is for in-city and unincorporated residents, but only for people who suffered property damage from the Dec. 10-11 storms.

“This is the first time Chelan County has opened a program like this to help people who have damage from flooding,” said Eric Pierson, Chelan County Public Works director and county engineer. “We will keep it open through Jan. 3 and then re-evaluate to determine if people need additional days. Weather also may play a factor in our timeline so we’re asking people to please be patient.”

How to Use a Flood Disposal Voucher

To start a flood disposal voucher, you must complete a form, and when you're ready to dispose of your load, take the debris and the form to one of two drop-off locations.

The Dryden Transfer Station is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Holidays will impact those hours. The Leavenworth Day Pit at East Leavenworth and Icicle roads is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Dec. 23, Dec. 26-27, Dec. 29-30, and Jan. 2-3.

Apple Maggot Quarantine Zone Restrictions

It's important to know that the Dryden Transfer Station does not take brush from the Apple Maggot Quarantine Zone, which includes most of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee. If you live in the quarantine zone, use the day pit at Leavenworth for wood debris.

The Leavenworth Day Pit is best suited for loads of up to two cubic yards of household refuse. If you have larger loads, use the Dryden Transfer Station.

If a load does not qualify for the free voucher program, then standard disposal fees apply.