Chelan County has a chief deputy auditor.

READ MORE: Chelan County Approves New Deputy Auditor Position

Get our free mobile app

Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore hired Brandt Cappell for the new post and commissioners approved the appointment at their Monday meeting.

Cappell is a former Republican candidate for county commissioner and previously served as a legislative aide for 12th District legislator Keith Goehner in the Washington House of Representatives.

This is the first time the auditor has had a chief deputy. The auditor's office oversees elections, vehicle licensing, and all public records for the county. Moore has requested the chief deputy auditor position multiple times over the past year.