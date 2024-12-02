Chelan County Commissioner -Elect Brad Hawkins is continuing a series of "Listening Sessions' with constituents Dec. 4th through 6th.

Instead of getting input on priorities to take back to Olympia, the soon to be former 12th District State Senator hopes to hear the concerns of public stakeholders and Chelan County department heads foe the County Board of Commissioners to consider.

Public stakeholder groups can schedule listening sessions while available on Friday, December 6th in the County Commission’s Meeting Room at 400 Douglas Street in Wenatchee. 30 minute sessions are available by appointment. To schedule an appointment, contact bradhawkinsforcommissioner@gmail.com.

Hawkins plans future listening sessions and regular visits to communities throughout Chelan County.

Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-12 Chelan County Commissioner-Elect Brad Hawkins loading...

Get our free mobile app

Hawkins was elected Chelan County Commissioner for District 3 in the November 5th General Election. He is departing his 12th District seat in the Washington State Senate and Rep. Keith Goehner (R-12th, Dryden) stepped aside from his House seat and won election to the enate seat held by Hawkins.

“I always learn from listening and look forward to connecting with county departments and community groups to better prepare for taking office in January.” said Hawkins in a news release.

Hawkins will be meeting with many county departments and elected officials, including Community Development, Public Works, Natural Resources, District Court, Sherriff’s Office and the Auditor’s Office.

“The county has a unique structure where some of departments report directly to the Commission with other departments overseen by their own elected officials. I’m eager to connect with each department and to learn as much as I can about their goals and challenges.”

Hawkins will officially begin duties with the Board of Commissioners on Jan. 1st.

12 Washington Counties with the Worst Homeless Problems These 12 Washington State counties have the highest number of homeless in a new 2022 report.