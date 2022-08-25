Chelan County Public Works Hosts Open House for Goodwin Road Improvement Project

Chelan County Public Works is holding an open house on August 30th to discuss the Goodwin Road Improvement Project.

This project is the first in the City of Cashmere’s Six-year Transportation Plan. The project is roughly $3 million, funded by state and federal grants by the county and the city, along with some funds from Link Transit.

The goal is to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility between Sunset and Goodwin Road, along with parts of the intersection on Evergreen Road.

Roads will be widened from 24 feet to 34 feet with additional sidewalk on the southside of Sunset Road, to increase foot traffic for neighboring businesses.

Additional improvements include two intersections, removing roadside obstacles, converting irrigation pathways to open drainways under the road, and adding flower planters along the road.

Call for construction bids are due this winter. Both the City of Cashmere and Chelan County are hoping to start construction in the spring of 2023.

Construction should take at least 115 working days.

The Open House will last from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Cashmere City Hall on 101 Woodring St., Cashmere.