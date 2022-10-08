Chelan County Receives Nearly $3 Million for Salmon Recovery

Chelan County received over $2,389,987 in funding towards Salmon Recovery.

The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board awarded nearly $76 million to conserve salmon populations across the state.

The main grant recipients include Chelan County’s Natural Resource department, along with Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group, the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, and the Cascadia Conservation District.

Projects include the following along with grant amounts:

Restoring Lower Peshastin Creek: $750,000

Restoring Side-Channel Habitat in Peshastin Creek: $661,757

Increasing Flow and Cooling Water in Entiat River Tributaries: $198,230

Surveying Upper Columbia River Basins: $150,122

Designing Restoration of the Lower Chiwawa River: $136,107

Designing Restoration of Peshastin Creek: $135,000

Designing Restoration of the Entiat River: $128,500

Designing Restoration of the Upper Peshastin Creek: $99,021

Conserving Land on the Upper Wenatchee River: $67,500

Designing Restoration of the Upper Wenatchee River: $63,750

The Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group is the lead entity in charge of restoring the lower Peshastin Creek area, which was awarded the highest grant.

Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group Executive Director Jason Lundgren said their goal is to restore streams back to their naturally curvy state, before humans built highways or mined in the area.

“In 1975, the State Department of Transportation straightened it, and so we've been working on designing a project that emulates how it used to be,” Lundgren said. “This is the final phase of funding to help us put it back, as close as it can be, to its historic alignment.”

The Lower Peshastin Restoration Project will use the funds to increase channel lengths, increase the depth of streams, plant vegetation in the streams, and add 100 pieces of wood into the habitat.

These changes should help cultivate spring Chinook and Steelhead, which includes migration, spawning, fry colonization, and help keep the climate temperate through each season.

To learn more about these projects visit this link.