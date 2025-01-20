The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is newly buoyed by an infusion of $20,000 "to support the operations of assigned deputies patrolling U.S. Forest Service (USFS) land within the county," according to a press release.

"The funding comes," writes Chief Ryan Moody, "as a direct result of the agency’s successful implementation of a dual forest service deputy program utilized in 2024, which aimed for 365-day coverage of USFS lands while maintaining the agency’s ability to better fulfill its contractual obligation with the forest service."

"The awarded $20,000 will be combined with funds already provided by the USFS to cover portions of the assigned deputies’ salaries. With the two assigned deputies already patrolling USFS lands, the additional funding should bolster the Sheriff’s Office’s ability to address critical issues affecting public lands, including environmental damage, pollution and fire risk." (Click here to read about the ravages about climate change as they pertain to our forests.)

"The combined resources will also provide the assigned deputies additional time to focus on key areas such as tracking illegal dumping, holding homeless encampments accountable and educating the public on best practices. The Sheriff’s Office extends its gratitude to the USFS and Forest Service Deputy McLeod for advocating on behalf of the agency for these additional funds."

"CCSO & USFS remain committed to working collaboratively to safeguard public lands and enhance community well-being. CCSO continues to seek alternative funding sources in an effort to best utilize the limited resources entrusted to it in order to ensure the success of its overall mission."