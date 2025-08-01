Voters in Chelan and Douglas County are voting on levies, bonds, and a sales tax hike during the August Primary Special Election. Ballots are due on Tuesday, August 5th.

Voters are considering a new sales tax request in Wenatchee, a levy lift in Monitor, and a construction bond to build new facilities for Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue. Manson area residents are deciding whether to expand the Board of Commissioners representing Fire District #5

There are primary races for the Cashmere and Manson school boards and the Chelan City Council, where four candidates are vying for a spot on the general election in November. Learn More about the candidates online

There is only one issue on the ballot in Douglas County, where voters are considering the renewal of a one-year excess levy to support the Okanogan-Douglas Public Hospital District and Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster. The special one-year property tax in the amount of $1,460,000 would result in an estimated levy rate, in excess of the District's regular property tax levy, of 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

Get our free mobile app

Wenatchee Street Maintenance Funding

Voters in Wenatchee are considering a request to raise the Transportation Benefit District sales tax collection rate from 0.1% to 0.3%. The taxing district began collecting funds in 2022. If voters approve, the increase will contribute approximately $4 million in annual collections to keep up with pavement preservation on about 250 miles of roadway.

The funds can be used for pavement overlays, repairs, and chip and crack sealing. Funds can also be used for improving sidewalks and to support capital expansion projects, according to the city.

Monitor Fire District Levy Increase

Fire District #6, protecting the Monitor area, was formed in 1955 but operates today on the same level of funding support. Fire District Commissioners are requesting voters approve a levy lift for fire protection services from the current 31 cents per thousand of property value to $1.40 per thousand, with annual increases for inflation and capped at a rate of $1.50.

The additional revenue would fund the purchase of new equipment and personal protective gear for the volunteer firefighters.

Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue Modernization Bond

Fire commissioners are proposing a $15 million bond to fund construction of new facilities and safety improvements. The 20-year bond request would fund replacements for fire stations, facilities, equipment, and wildfire mitigation. Commissioners argue the bond will help lower fire insurance ratings with improved response capabilities and the replacement of decades-old facilities.

The proposed bond levy tax rate is 61 cents per thousand dollars of property value, or about $300 per year for a $500,000 residential property.

Increased Representation in Manson

Chelan County Fire District #5 in Manson is represented by 3 fire commissioners, and Proposition 1 on the August primary ballot asks voters to increase the representation to five members. Adding two members would spread the burden of responsibilities and decision-making to a broader representation of the community and enhance transparency and accountability, according to proponents.

Ballots are due with the August 5th, 2025 postmark or at any of the ballot drop box locations in Chelan County.

Cashmere City Hall 101 Woodring St, Cashmere, WA (Facing Mission Ave, walk-up)

Chelan City Hall 135 E Johnson Ave, Chelan, WA (Drive-thru access, in alley next to payment box)

Leavenworth City Hall 700 Hwy 2 Leavenworth, WA Drive-thru access

Manson Public Library 80 Wapato Way Manson, WA Walk-up access

Wenatchee Public Library 310 Douglas St Wenatchee, WA (Drive-thru access, next to book drop)

Drop boxes are open 24 hours a day until 8:00 p.m. Election Night

Or drop off your ballot in person at the Chelan County Auditor’s Offices at 350 Orondo Ave, Wenatchee, WA, in the Elections Department on Level 3. Open 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Weekdaysand 8:00 p.m. election night. Ballots may also be brought to the Chelan County Licensing & Recording Department on Level 2 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Douglas County Drop Box Locations

Drop your ballot at one of the convenient, 24-hour ballot drop box locations within Douglas County. All drop boxes close at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Location Address Douglas County Courthouse 213 S Rainier Street, Waterville Law & Justice Center 100 19th Street NW, East Wenatchee Office of Public Defense 110 2nd Street NE, East Wenatchee East Wenatchee City Hall 271 9th Street NE, East Wenatchee Rock Island City Hall 5 N Garden Avenue, Rock Island Bridgeport City Hall 1206 Columbia Avenue, Bridgeport Mansfield City Hall 26 Main Street, Mansfield Coulee Dam Town Hall 300 Lincoln Avenue, Coulee Dam

Here is the Chelan County Online Voters Guide

Here is the Douglas County Online Voters Guide