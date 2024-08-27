The Chelan Douglas unemployment figures for July revealed a slight increase from June to 4.4% in the latest jobless report from the Employment Security Department.

Regional Labor economist Don Meseck's report shows the July figure is also a full 1.2 points higher than July of 2023 and more than a full point higher than the 3.3% result in July 2022.

July 2024 unemployment in Chelan Douglas County July 2024 unemployment in Chelan Douglas County loading...

Meseck is attribtuing the the year-over-year increase in the number of unemployed workers combined with the decrease in the local labor force for the unemployment rate to rise from 3.2% in July 2023 to 4.4% in July 2024

This July, there were 1,942 fewer Chelan or Douglas County residents working or actively seeking employment, a -2.8% downturn from last year in July.

There were also 739 more residents out of work in the two-county report for July compared to last year.

Get our free mobile app

Employment Security Department Employment Security Department loading...

In the Wenatchee labor market, the 4.4% unemployment rate for 2023 was the lowest annual unemployment rate since 1990

Preliminary estimates indicate that Washington’s monthly unemployment rate rose from 3.8% in July 2023 to 5.1% in July 2024, a one and three-tenths percentage points increase.