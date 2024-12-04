Chelan PUD Adds 3 New Senior Managers

Chelan PUD has hired three new senior managers in recent months. The utility announced the newest members in a Wednesday news release;

Chief Energy Resources Officer Janet Jaspers

Chief Financial and Risk Officer Sridhar Krishnan

Dan Koch, Chief Operating Officer.

“I’m confident that we have the right leaders in place to face the exponentially increasing volume and velocity of change in the utility industry today,” General Manager Kirk Hudson said. “The common thread we all share is a dedication to public service.”

Get our free mobile app

Janet Jaspers, Chief Energy Resources Officer

Jaspers was promoted after nearly 31 years serving on Chelan PUD’s Energy Planning, Trading and Conservation team. Most recently, she was the Director of Energy Operations, Planning and Trading.

Jaspers has been instrumental in implementing the PUD’s strategy for surplus wholesale energy sales, leading day-ahead trades and real-time trading, and collaboration between Energy Resources and Generation, Transmission, Operations, and Asset Management. Jaspers replaced Shawn Smith, who moved out of the area last spring.

She is active with the Wenatchee Chapter of the Society of Professional Engineers. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Montana State University and has completed the Executive Utility Management Certificate Program from Willamette University.

Sridhar “Sri” Krishnan, Chief Financial and Risk Officer

Krishnan brings to the PUD 25 years of public and private sector experience, including state, county and city governments. Most recently, he was Deputy Director of Finance and Administration at the City of Kirkland.

He is president of the Washington Public Treasurers Association and was past president of the Puget Sound Finance Officers Association. He has a Master of Business Administration in Finance and International Management from Willamette University, and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design from Western Michigan University.

Krishnan has been a resident of the Northwest for 30 years. He joined Chelan PUD in August after Kelly Boyd retired earlier this year.

Dan Koch, Chief Operating Officer

Koch has joined Chelan PUD this month as Chelan PUD’s chief operating officer, a new position at the utility.

He brings over three decades of experience in engineering, project and construction management and utility management. His most recent role was Vice President of Energy Delivery at Puget Sound Energy. He also served as PSE’s Director of Electric Operations and Director of Engineering & Project Delivery.

Koch graduated from the University of Washington with a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering.

“As COO, I look forward to enhancing that vision by bringing utility operations and direct operations support under the same roof,” he said. “Our ultimate goal will be to continue finding innovative solutions in delivering the services to our customer-owners.”