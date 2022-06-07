Chelan PUD Approval Rating Up Slightly Among Customers

A new survey from the Chelan County PUD shows near perfection in the utility’s performance among its customers.

It gives the utility an 89 percent approval rate, which is a slight improvement over the 86 percent it received in a similar poll from two years ago.

Both surveys were conducted by the firm Strategic 360, and have a margin of error of +/-4% with a confidence level of 95%.

The Chelan PUD pays for the survey to be be conducted every two years in order to find out the sentiments and areas of interest of its customers

“Customer satisfaction is a key function for us as a publicly-owned utility,” General Manager Kirk Hudson said. “I think it’s clear that our customers’ expectations are changing. We’re going to have to be very innovative to keep up with change. We know we have our work cut out for us, and we’re up to the task.”

Customers expressed a desire for more mobile communication tools in the survey, including the use of text and email alerts, and an online outage map.

More than 600 people participated in the survey, which according to the PUD, represents a cross-section of its customers spanning different generations, ethnicities, and towns throughout Chelan County.