Chelan PUD Warns Public About Rapid Changes in Flow, Levels of Chelan River

The Chelan PUD is advising people to be extremely cautious anywhere near the Chelan River between the dam and where it feeds into the Columbia River.

The utility is beginning spring spill into the river in order to manage Lake Chelan water levels, which are quickly filling up from recent rain fall and snow melt from warming temperatures.

Rachel Hansen with the PUD says people need to obey the many "no trespassing" signs, specifically in the Chelan River Gorge.

"The Chelan Gorge is the narrow, rocky channel of the Chelan River, located in an area with limited cell phone coverage and hazardous terrain," said Hansen. "Rescues are extremely difficult."

The PUD says this year’s spill will taper off around the end of July, but it can fluctuate at any time depending on weather conditions.

The utility is warning the public that changes in river flow can create hazardous conditions quickly and unpredictably, including higher water levels, fast currents, and potential entrapment.