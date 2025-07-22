Chelan County is honoring Purple Heart recipients at a ceremony Aug. 7.

A Tribute to Wounded and Fallen Heroes

Get our free mobile app

Community Services Manager Amber Hallberg said it's the second consecutive year the community gathers to pay tribute to military service men and women who have been wounded or died in combat. The county is honoring 17 Purple Heart recipients this year.

The county put out a call for applicants in June and yielded the 17 honorees

USAF USAF loading...

“Last year’s event – the first for our region – was very moving,” said John Tamngin, Chelan County Veterans Services Officer. “Seeing and talking to a veteran with [a] Purple Heart medal is such a great honor and privilege because there is at least an equal number of medal recipients who did not live to receive it.”

Purple Heart Program History and Significance

The names of the 2025 honorees will be inscribed along with the 2024 honorees on a plaque hung on the Hall of Honor at the Chelan County Veterans Services Office.

The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration currently in use. Soldiers killed or injured in combat are eligible to receive the medal.

Last year, Chelan and Douglas counties and the cities of East Wenatchee and Wenatchee signed proclamations declaring their cities as Purple Heart counties.

The ceremony is 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The Chelan County Veterans Program organizes the event, taking place Thursday, Aug 7, at the Wenatchee Veterans Hall. The event is organized by the Chelan County Veterans Program and will include the Presentation of Colors by Wenatchee Valley VFW Post 3617 and American Legion Post 10.