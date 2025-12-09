Chelan County residents can pick up free sandbags at county-owned public works maintenance shops to prepare for high runoff or snowmelt.

Sandbags are available to people living in both incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county. Residents should visit the maintenance district where they live weekdays from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to fill their bags.

When you arrive, look for the large sand pile in the yard. Be sure to bring your own shovels, gloves, and other equipment to fill the bags.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offers these tips for stacking sandbags safely:

Use a single row where there’s no strong water flow or debris.

Fill bags halfway to two-thirds full, leave untied, fold the open end under, and face upstream.

Remove debris, fill low spots first, and place bags lengthwise, partially overlapping and compacting each bag by walking on it.

Single stacks generally should not exceed three rows; higher stacks can protect homes.

At this time, Chelan County is not experiencing widespread flooding, but Public Works reminds residents that sandbags are available for precautionary use.

Residents with questions can call their local maintenance district or Chelan County Public Works at 667-6415.

Maintenance Districts:

District 1 (Wenatchee Area) 210 Easy Street, Wenatchee

District 2 (Cashmere Area) 5815 Wescott Drive, Cashmere

District 3 (Leavenworth Area) 10210 County Shop Road, Leavenworth

District 4 (Entiat Area) 9486 Entiat River Road, Ardenvoir

District 5 (Chelan Area) 23290 Highway 97A, Chelan