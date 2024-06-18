COASTAL IS GIVING AWAY 300 FREE CHILDREN’S LIFE JACKETS AT NORTHWEST LOCATIONS ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22.

Kids 12 and under can get a free life jacket this Saturday starting at 11am at local Coastal stores throughout the Northwest.

The company plans to give away 300 life jackets, first come, first served at each Coastal location in Washington and Oregon, some 6,000 life jackets in total.

The give away is while supplies last and children aren’t required to be in attendance, but Coastal encourages families to have the life jackets fitted to each child for them to be most effective.

Get our free mobile app

Summer starts on June 20th and children and their families will soon be enjoying lakes, rivers, and swimming pools.

That means the danger of a tragedy on the water will increase in the next couple of months. Even though the weather has warmed up, water temperatures are still dangerously cold in some lakes and river currents can be swift and dangerous.

Water safety experts advise everyone, including adults to wear life jackets.

“We want our communities to live and love the outdoor lifestyle and be safe while doing it,” according to Country Supplier COO Mandi Dyer. “We have had employees with personal experiences of loved ones drowning in lakes and rivers, which is something we don’t want anyone else to experience. We believe that making sure that anyone that needs a life jacket has one is key in preventing future tragedies,” continued Dyer.

Eastern WA Coastal Locations:

in East Wenatchee at 260 Highline Drive

in Yakima at 2112 South 1st Street

Read More: Woman On Paddleboard Rescued From Columbia