LISTEN: The 2025 Old Time Radio Show at Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee

2025 Old Time Radio Show at Numerica PAC/ Dave Bernstein

The 2025 Old Time Radio Show was performed LIVE at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee on December 16th.

If you missed the program LIVE on NewsRadio 560KPQ or the Christmas Eve re-broadcast, we have provided the link below this gallery of backstage photos, so enjoy the program on demand

Backstage/ Dave Bernstein
Old Time Radio Show "A Christmas Story The Musical" Dave Bernstein
2025 Old Time Radio Show/ Dave Bernstein
Old Time Radio Show Dec. 16, 2025/ Dave Bernstein
Foley artists (sound f/x) Dave Bernstein
loading...
2025 Old Time Radio Show at Numerica PAC/ Dave Bernstein
Merry Christmas from NewsRadio 560KPQ, a TownSquare Media station

Here is the link to enjoy "A Christmas Story: The Musical."

listen here 

