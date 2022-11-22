Christmas Tree Cutting Season On In Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest

The public is welcome to search for that special Christmas tree to cut down in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

A $5 Christmas tree permit is required to remove a tree, which can be done in designated forest land which is mapped out in five areas.

Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario says searching through the forest for a Christmas Tree is a time-honored practice.

"We share this information because a lot of families get together at Thanksgiving, and it's a tradition that they go out in the woods and get their Christmas tree on the day after Thanksgiving as a family, and enjoy each other's company," said DeMario. "We just wanted to let folks know that those permits are available."

Trees up to 15 feet can be chopped down in specific national forestland in the Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Leavenworth and Cle Elum areas.

DeMario says the permits can be purchased online and at a range of locations in person.

"So, if you don't live in the Wenatchee, or if you live in the Leavenworth area, there's a list if vendors there, and for other ranger districts too, DeMario said.

Retail Locations offering Christmas Tree Permits:

Wenatchee area

Hooked on Toys, 1444 N. Wenatchee Ave., phone 509-663-0740

Arlberg Sports, Grand Central Bldg., 25 N. Wenatchee Ave., phone 509-663-7401

Stan’s Merry Mart, 733 S. Wenatchee Ave., phone 509-662-5858

Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas

Dan’s Market, 1329 Hwy 2 in Leavenworth, phone 509-548-5611

Icicle Quick Stop, 585 Hwy 2 in Leavenworth, phone 509-548-9601

Plain Hardware, 18636 Beaver Valley Road, Plain, phone 509-763-3836

Midway Grocery, 14193 Chiwawa Loop Road, Lake Wenatchee, 509-763-3344

Twisp

Hank’s Market, 412 E. Methow Valley Hwy (Hwy 20) in Twisp, 509-997-7711

Hank’s Mini Mart, 410 E. Methow Valley Hwy (Hwy 20) in Twisp, 509-997-4332

Winthrop

Pardners Mini-Mart, 900 Hwy 20 in Winthrop, phone 509-996-2005

Cle Elum / Roslyn area

Mac-A-Bee Gifts of the Southwest, 1401 Airport Road, Cle Elum, 509-674-7055

Pioneer Coffee Company, 121 N Pennsylvania Ave, Cle Elum, phone 509-674-4100

Sportland Shell Mini Mart, Hwy 903 between Cle Elum & Roslyn, phone 509-649-2260

Basecamp Books and Bites, 110 W Pennsylvania Ave, Roslyn, phone 509-649-3821

Tree hunters are asked choose a tree from a dense forested area, which will give the remaining trees more space to grow.

Trees are allowed to be cut down until Dec. 31. Each $5 Christmas tree permit allows for two trees to be cut down.

More info from the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest here.