City of Cashmere Confirms Intent to Moving Cashmere Library to the Riverside Center

The City of Cashmere recently accepted a Memorandum of Understanding between the Cashmere Library, confirming their intent on moving the library to the Riverside Center.

Discussion on moving the library began after the city held a community forum on March 14. Cashmere residents expressed their desire for the library to move to the Riverside Center.

NCW Libraries is currently in the process of obtaining a consultant for interior design layouts and organizing public meetings on the design process.

The next step includes drafting up an interagency agreement that would clarify the terms and conditions of their lease, along with proposed improvements to the building.