City of Cashmere Holds Public Hearing on Possible Property Tax Increase

The City of Cashmere is holding a series of public hearings to discuss the city's budget, which includes discussion on the Sunset Highway project and possibly raising property taxes.

The City of Cashmere will be holding a public hearing on possibly raising property taxes one percent on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.

This property tax increase would equate to a $7,160 increase in property tax revenues.

There will also be a public hearing on the preliminary budget on Nov. 14, which will feature more discussions on the Sunset Highway project, which would begin construction in the summer of 2023.

Lastly, there will be a public hearing for the final budget on Nov. 28.

Written comments can be emailed to City of Cashmere Clerk-Treasurer Kay Jones here.