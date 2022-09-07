City of Chelan Looks to Replace Departing Councilmember

City of Chelan Councilmember Servando Robledo is stepping down from his seat as he leaves Chelan for a job opportunity in Tri-Cities. Now Chelan is looking to find his replacement.

Robledo announced his departure during a council meeting on Aug. 23. His resignation went into effect on Sep. 1.

In 2017, Robledo became the first Hispanic council member on the board, after taking over for current 12th District Representative Mike Steele.

Robledo moved to Chelan back in 1992 after studying to be a computer programmer in Morelia, Mexico. As councilmember, he served on the board of the Historic Downtown Chelan Association and Chelan Foodbank.

Applicants must be a registered voter and have lived within city limits for at least a year in order to apply.

The deadline for applications is on Sep. 27 at 5 p.m.

Those interested can contact Chelan City Clerk Peri Gallucci at pgallucci@cityofchelan.us or call (509) 682-8019.