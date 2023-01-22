City of Leavenworth Accepts Roundabout Design for Pine Street Project

The City of Leavenworth accepted a two-lane roundabout design for Phase Two of the Pine Street project on Jan. 10.

In April of 2022, the city began work on the Pine Street Study and contracted through RH2 Engineering.

This project would be located on Pine Street between Titus Road and Fir Street, which replaces the existing intersection on Fir Street and Chumstick Highway with a new intersection on Chumstick Highway.

After considering a T-intersection, a single-lane roundabout, and a double-lane roundabout, the city decided to go with a double-lane roundabout design.

The proposed roundabout is geared towards relieving traffic congestion and increasing pedestrian safety and accessibility in that area.

Project costs for a double-lane roundabout is estimated at $3.9 million.