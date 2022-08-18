City of Leavenworth Looking to Fill Late Councilmember’s Seat

The City of Leavenworth is accepting applications for their City Council Position #4 seat, previously held by the late Carolyn Wilson.

Carolyn Wilson’s seat was vacated after she passed away in her home on July 24.

According to Wash. state law, the city has 90 days to fill her seat.

Applicants must be a registered voter and have lived within city limits for at least a year.

Those interested are asked to submit an application packet to City Clerk Andrea Fisher by August 31 at 4 p.m.

For more information visit the city’s page here.