City of Leavenworth Reviews Design for Multi-Use Affordable Housing Plan

The City of Leavenworth reviewed design plans for a proposed mixed-use workforce housing project on Tuesday, combining a retail shopping sector with low-rent apartments.

This approximately 2.08 acre development would be located at the Blewett parking lot known as “The Pit”, between US 2 and Front Street, cornering Division Street.

The Chelan County/Wenatchee Housing Authority (CCWHA) and the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing partnered with the City of Leavenworth on managing this project.

Spokane-based ZBA Architecture was selected to design this housing plan.

This site would be five stories high, with one main floor, two residential floors, and two parking levels, with a total 103,624 square footage.

This project would add 52 apartments to the city’s housing supply, with 44 urban one-bedroom apartments and eight one-bedroom apartments. For parking, there would be a total of 78 parking spaces, 52 spaces for tenants, and 26 additional parking spaces.

ZBA Architects. Building design plan. ZBA Architects.

ZBA Architects. One-bedroom design plan. ZBA Architects.

ZBA Architects. Urban one-bedroom design plan. ZBA Architects.

Other amenities included a game room, laundry room, and elevator access.

For the commercial portion of this project, the main floor would include five retail spaces, a space for offices, and a community room.

ZBA Architects. Commercial floor design plan. ZBA Architects.

Mayor Carl Florea said the businesses would be leased out at discounted prices, with priority given to businesses owned by women or BIPOC communities.

The council agreed to continue discussing this plan at a future date.