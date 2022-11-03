City of Wenatchee Almost All Moved in to New City Hall

The City of Wenatchee's relocation to its new city hall location at 301 Yakima Street is almost complete.

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says just about all of the city's departments are moved in.

“My offices and finance moved in a couple weeks ago. Our IT department moved in the week after. Last week, some of the parks folks showed up and then over last weekend, all of the building, planning, and engineering showed up. So we’ve got about 80 of our employees moved over to 301 Yakima Street.”

Kuntz says the relocation has gone well thus far and should be fully complete within the coming week - with a grand opening ceremony shortly thereafter.

“It will take us a few weeks to figure out where everything is and how everything’s working. It’s a bit of a mess in there right now with people unpacking boxes and getting organized. We will have our grand opening on November 17th. It’s a pretty exciting workspace. We’re very thrilled with how it’s turned out.”

Anyone who would like a tour of the new city hall is being asked to contact the city at 509-888-6200.

The city expects to be offering tours on or around the 17th.