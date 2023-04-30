City of Wenatchee Closer to Replacing Water Main on Crawford Avenue

The City of Wenatchee is agreeing to negotiate design plans on their Crawford Avenue Water Main Replacement project Thursday.

The water main on Crawford Avenue is around 70 years old and will need to be replaced.

Approximately 2,700 feet of the current 14-inch steel water main will be replaced with a new 16-inch ductile iron pipe, spanning between Miller Street and Okanogan Avenue.

According to council packet materials, “this pipeline connects the 4MG Okanogan reservoir to the 1 MG Skyline reservoir and upper pressure zone via the Crawford booster station at the corner of Crawford and Okanogan.”

The city received bids from five engineering firms, ultimately deciding to go with TD&H Engineering for this project.

Replacing this water main will cost approximately $1,233,440.

This project is partially funded through the State Department of Health (DOH) Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF), along with funds from Fund 401 Water.

This project was also adopted into the 2023 Capital Improvement Facility Plan.

Design work for this project should be done in 6 to 8 months, with construction beginning in the spring or summer of 2025.