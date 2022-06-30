City of Wenatchee Partners with Salvation Army on Low Barrier Encampment Plans

The City of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee recently deliberated on providing funds for a proposed low-barrier homeless encampment in Wenatchee.

Community Development Director Glen DeVries presented the idea during an East Wenatchee City Council meeting on June 21.

The Columbia River Homeless Housing Task Force has partnered with the Salvation Army to provide a “sleep camp,” which would be located on three vacant parcels to the west of South Columbia.

The project is dubbed the Homeless Housing Sleep Camp Project, a low-barrier development that would be inclusive for unhoused people currently struggling with addiction, or for those who can’t meet the requirements for a high-barrier homeless encampment because of lack of funds/ID, or require disability accommodations.

The project is still in the planning phase and the current design is inspired by the low-barrier encampments in Moses Lake.